Volkswagen India has officially showcased the refreshed exterior design of the upcoming Virtus facelift, following the teaser video dropped by the brand recently. While the commercial market launch is scheduled to take place this December, details regarding the cabin layout and updated equipment list will be disclosed in the coming days.

Exterior changes and design refresh

Mirroring the recent cosmetic updates seen on its sibling, the Skoda Slavia, the Virtus receives a subtle exterior mid-life update:

Front Fascia: Features a revised mesh-pattern front bumper along with resized, smaller fog light enclosures.

Lighting: The primary headlight setup remains unchanged, retaining its signature integrated LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

GT Variant Highlights: The previewed top-tier GT version features dark-finished alloy wheels backed by red-painted front brake callipers. Signature GT badging is positioned on both the front grille and front door panels.

Body Elements: The sedan displays a dual-tone colour scheme complemented by a fresh shade of blue. A high-contrast black finish is applied to the side mirrors (ORVMs), roof panel, and rear lip spoiler.

Rear Profile: At the back, updates include smoked housing for the tail lamps alongside a tweaked rear bumper design and a boot-mounted lip spoiler.

Expected features and upgrades

Beyond the visible visual tweaks, the updated sedan is equipped with camera pods on the exterior mirrors, indicating the addition of a 360-degree surround-view camera. Furthermore, an upgraded air conditioner compressor unit is expected to be introduced, with full interior cabin revisions and a fresh feature list set to be revealed shortly.

Powertrain and transmission options

While official mechanical specifications have not been detailed by Volkswagen, the engine choices are slated to align with its platform cousin:

1.0-Litre TSI Petrol: Anticipated to transition from its previous setup to a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

1.5-Litre TSI Turbo-Petrol: Expected to retain the existing performance-focused DSG automatic gearbox.

Rivals

When launched, it will go up against the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and the Hyundai Verna in the sedan segment.

Volkswagen | Virtus Facelift | Volkswagen Virtus Facelift