            Volkswagen Unveils Tayron R-Line SUV for India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 29 January 2026,02:17 PM IST

            Volkswagen India has taken the wraps off the new Tayron R-Line, marking the brand’s entry into the premium three-row SUV category. Positioned above the Tiguan R-Line in the local lineup, the Tayron R-Line establishes itself as the flagship SUV offering from Volkswagen in India.

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Right Rear Three Quarter

            Under the bonnet, the Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that delivers 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV also comes standard with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

            The Tayron R-Line’s design combines a commanding presence with distinct R-Line styling cues. At the front, it sports a bespoke bumper design with sharper lines, a bold grille with R-Line badging, and HD Matrix LED headlamps featuring dynamic cornering. The side profile is accentuated by 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and sleek roof rails, while the rear treatment includes connected LED tail lamps and an illuminated Volkswagen badge for added premium appeal.

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Dashboard

            Inside, the Tayron R-Line cabin is loaded with features that underline its flagship positioning. The centrepiece is a large floating 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that integrates key connectivity and display functions. A fully digital driver display, three-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof add to the comfort quotient. The SUV also gets ergonomically designed ergoActive Plus front seats with ventilation and massage function, Harman Kardon audio system, and extensive ambient lighting with multiple colour options.

            On the safety and technology front, the Tayron R-Line is equipped with an advanced Level 2 driver assistance system, nine airbags including a centre airbag, a 360-degree camera system, and Park Assist Plus.

