Volkswagen unveils new logo; to debut on the Taigun

Volkswagen has unveiled a new logo and it will debut on the German automaker’s new D-SUV, the Taigun, later this year. The updated logo is part of Volkswagen’s Transform 2025+ strategy and will be implemented across their 150 dealerships across the country by the end of 2021. There will also be a new brand design which will be implemented in phases with the first one targeting 30 dealerships across the country.

In an official statement, the German automaker has said customers today are increasingly obtaining information via digital channels, and Volkswagen’s new brand design has a consistent digital orientation. The brand will offer prospective and current customers across different age groups, easy access to information about specifications of its cars, pricing, financing, and servicing needs, offline as well as online.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360° customer experience that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers.”

