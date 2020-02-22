Volkswagen to launch Tiguan AllSpace in India on 6 March

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 22 February 2020, 15:56 PM

Volkswagen will launch the seven-seater version of the Tiguan, the Tiguan AllSpace in India on 6 March. The Tiguan AllSpace was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and it measures 109mm longer than the current model. The upcoming vehicle is part of Volkswagen's SUV offensive under the group's 'India 2.0' project.

Visually, as compared to the standard model, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets a new grille, revised front bumper and tweaked LED headlamps. The SUV features large multi-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. As for the interior, it gets Active Info display, premium leather seats, three-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, panoramic sunroof and more.

Mechanically, the Tiguan AllSpace gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission that produces 190bhp. The upcoming SUV will also get Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. In terms of safety, the Tiguan AllSpace will get seven airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a reverse parking camera among others. In terms of pricing, the SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 35-40 lakhs and will compete against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq , Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour .