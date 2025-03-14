Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch a new car in the coming month. The German carmaker will announce the prices of the Tiguan R-Line on 14 April that will be introduced in India as a CBU model.

The R-Line will be positioned as the top-spec variant of the Tiguan with a more aggressive and stylish cosmetic along with new features. It will be based on the current generation Tiguan that is currently on sale right now that features full-width LED DRLs, LED headlamps, reprofiled bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels, and connect tail lamps.

Inside, the cabin of the Tiguan R-Line will come equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.3-inch digital driver’s display, 30-colour ambient lights, sports seats, and even a heads-up display.

Under the hood, we expect the R-Line to use the brand’s 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive configuration. When launched, expect a premium of up to 4 lakh over the outgoing Tiguan.

Volkswagen | Tiguan R Line | Volkswagen Tiguan R Line