    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 14 March 2025,18:25 PM IST

            Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch a new car in the coming month. The German carmaker will announce the prices of the Tiguan R-Line on 14 April that will be introduced in India as a CBU model.

            The R-Line will be positioned as the top-spec variant of the Tiguan with a more aggressive and stylish cosmetic along with new features. It will be based on the current generation Tiguan that is currently on sale right now that features full-width LED DRLs, LED headlamps, reprofiled bumpers, and 19-inch alloy wheels, and connect tail lamps.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Left Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, the cabin of the Tiguan R-Line will come equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.3-inch digital driver’s display, 30-colour ambient lights, sports seats, and even a heads-up display.

            Under the hood, we expect the R-Line to use the brand’s 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive configuration. When launched, expect a premium of up to 4 lakh over the outgoing Tiguan.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
            VolkswagenTiguan R-Line ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Tiguan R Line | Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to be Launched in India on 14 April

            By Jay Shah03/14/2025 18:25:31

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line prices to be announced on 14 April.

            Tata Sierra Test Unit Spotted next to Hyundai Creta

            Tata Sierra Test Unit Spotted next to Hyundai Creta

            By Dwij Bhandut03/14/2025 18:00:09

            Tata Sierra will be offered with both ICE and EV powertrains.

            Tata Safari Stealth Deliveries Begin in India

            Tata Safari Stealth Deliveries Begin in India

            By Dwij Bhandut03/13/2025 12:22:44

            The Tata Safari is priced from Rs. 25.75 lakh.

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG launched

            By Jay Shah03/13/2025 09:21:42

            2025 Tata Tiago NRG gets styling and features upgrades.

            Skoda Slavia Receives Price Cuts with MY2025 Update

            Skoda Slavia Receives Price Cuts with MY2025 Update

            By Dwij Bhandut03/12/2025 14:52:45

            Skoda Slavia prices slashed up to Rs. 45,000, select features upgraded

            2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal Launched in India

            2025 BYD Atto 3, Seal Launched in India

            By Jay Shah03/12/2025 09:32:42

            Updated BYD Seal and Atto 3 launched with new features.

            Mahindra Revises BE6, XEV 9e Charger Policy

            Mahindra Revises BE6, XEV 9e Charger Policy

            By Dwij Bhandut03/11/2025 10:52:12

            Mahindra BE6, XEV 9e customers can opt out of mandatory charger installation under certain conditions

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars