Volkswagen Tiguan R Line spotted sans camouflage

As Volkswagen prepares to launch the new Tiguan R Line in the Indian market, the SUV has been spotted without camouflage while being unloaded.

The Tiguan R-Line will feature Volkswagen's all-wheel-drive system, indicated by the '4Motion' badge. Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. This configuration will produce 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, as confirmed by the manufacturer.

Visually, the R-Line variant will share similarities with the standard Tiguan, distinguished by a more prominent grille, R-specific badging, sportier bumper designs, larger 19-inch alloy wheels with a unique pattern, and connected LED tail lights. Six exterior colour options will be available, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic, which have been spotted in the leaked images.

Inside the cabin, updates include redesigned air conditioning vents and an enlarged touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard will adopt a more minimalist aesthetic compared to the previous iteration. The steering wheel and foot pedals, however, will be retained from the existing model. Furthermore, the vehicle will be equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems, including Level 2 ADAS.

Volkswagen will offer the Tiguan R Line as a completely built unit (CBU), imported directly into India. Pre-launch bookings are currently being accepted at all authorised Volkswagen dealerships and through the company's official website.

