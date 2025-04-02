Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

The coveted Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has made headways in India, with the launch of the SUV scheduled on 14 April, 2025. While a major chunk of specifications was known of, the carmaker has now revealed its India-specific safety features.
Highlighting safety features of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line include nine airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, front and rear discs, and Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. Notably, the Level 2 ADAS suite gets 21 features, some of which include Auto Emergency Braking, Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring, Park Assist Plus, Lane Change System, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, and Exit Warning System.
The India-spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will get features like R-themed interiors and exteriors, illuminated light bands between headlamps, 30-colour ambient lighting, 19-inch ‘Coventry’ alloys, three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Mechanically, the car will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol motor with 4Motion AWD, rated to churn out 201.21bhp and 320Nm torque. This setup is coupled with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.