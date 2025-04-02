Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

The coveted Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has made headways in India, with the launch of the SUV scheduled on 14 April, 2025. While a major chunk of specifications was known of, the carmaker has now revealed its India-specific safety features.

Highlighting safety features of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line include nine airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, front and rear discs, and Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. Notably, the Level 2 ADAS suite gets 21 features, some of which include Auto Emergency Braking, Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring, Park Assist Plus​, Lane Change System, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, and Exit Warning System.

The India-spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will get features like R-themed interiors and exteriors​, illuminated light bands between headlamps, 30-colour ambient lighting, 19-inch ‘Coventry’ alloys, three-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Mechanically, the car will be powered by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol motor with 4Motion AWD, rated to churn out 201.21bhp and 320Nm torque. This setup is coupled with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

