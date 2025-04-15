Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched in India: Top Highlights

Launched in India

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been launched in India at an introductory ex-showroom tag of Rs. 48.99 lakh. This is first-ever R-Line model in India and replaces the standard Tiguan in Volkswagen’s lineup. Pre-bookings have been open since 25 March, with deliveries starting from 23 April. Here are the top highlights.

Powertrain Options

Powering the Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol, producing 200bhp and 320Nm. It gets VW’s 4MOTION AWD technology and a seven-speed DSG gearbox as a part of the deal. It rides on R-Line specific 255/45 R19 wheels and measures in at 4.5 metres with a wheelbase of 2.68 metres.

Features and Safety

This is Volkswagen's flagship car for India, and gets features like Dual digital screens with phone mirroring, R-Line specific upholstery, three-zone climate control, Wireless charger, USB-C charging ports, ambient lighting, full LED light package, nine airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and HUD.

Exterior Highlights and Competition

The car is available in six exterior colour schemes. The R-Line changes over the standard Tiguan, getting the R-Line badges. Also new to this car is a new design for the headlamps and tail lamps. Rivals for the Tiguan R-Line include the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1, and the Toyota Camry.

Volkswagen | Tiguan R Line | Volkswagen Tiguan R Line