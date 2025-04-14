Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched in India: Pricing, Other Details Here!

Volkswagen has finally launched the much-anticipated Tiguan R-Line in India. The coveted international model was taken off the wraps today, with deliveries slated to begin on 23 April. Being a CBU unit and accounting for the premium incurred with it, the SUV commands an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 48.99 lakh.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the sportier iteration of its existing version. Cosmetics include internal and external ‘R’ badging, illuminated light bands between headlights, 19-inch ‘Coventry’ alloys, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone air conditioning, panoramic sunroof, and massage seats with lumbar support. Safety and traction features include Level 2 ADAS, hill hold assist, front and rear discs, nine airbags as standard, and DCC Pro with drive mode selection. Connectivity features include a 10.25-inch driver's display, 15-inch infotainment system, wireless app connect, and a heads-up display.

However, the most exciting part is the mechanical setup. The Tiguan R-Line sources power from a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol motor, rated to churn out 201.21bhp and 320Nm torque. This setup is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and 4Motion technology. The SUV gets a respectable 176mm ground clearance and 652-litre boot, which is further expandable to 1,650 litres. Its tank capacity stands at 60 litres and a claimed fuel efficiency of 12.58kmpl, giving it a driving range of 754.8km.

Cover photo by Dwij Bhandut

Volkswagen | Tiguan R Line | Volkswagen Tiguan R Line