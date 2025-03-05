Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

Volkswagen India has officially confirmed the launch of the Tiguan R-Line and the Golf GTI for the Indian market. With the launch tentatively scheduled in Q2 2025, the aforementioned models will make headways to our shores via the CBU route.

Tiguan R-Line: What’s Different?

The Tiguan R-Line is a proper SUV, spanning 4.53 metres in length, with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. The front and rear bumpers get a sportier styling, as opposed to the vanilla version. Other changes observed are the inclusion of a new grille with an ‘R’ insert, ‘R’ badging on the sides, new quarter panels, and LED light bars at both the front and the rear.

Internally, new additions will include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 10.3-inch digital cluster, OTA updates, ambient lighting, three-spoke steering wheel, and aluminium pedals.

Engine and transmission options for the Tiguan R-Line include six-speed and seven-speed DSG Automatic gearboxes, paired either with 1.5-litre eTSI petrol, 1.5-litre TSI e-Hybrid, 2.0-litre TDI, and 2.0-litre TSI motors. The top-spec 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor churns out 261.5bhp and 400Nm peak torque.

Golf GTI: Return of The Hot Hatch

The performance-centric Golf GTI is a hot hatch, offered only with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, effectively churning out 261.5bhp and 370Nm torque. The car’s top speed is electronically locked at 250kmph, with a nought to 100kmph acceleration of 5.9 seconds.

Highlighting exterior features of the global version of the Golf GTI include automatic headlights with coming home and leaving home features, all-LED lights, and illuminated door handles. A tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof comes as an optional package. Internally, the Golf GTI gets an aluminium gear knob, brushed stainless steel pedals, chrome-plated radiator grille inserts, LED reading lights, rain sensor, and auto-dimming rear-view mirrors.

With regards to its connectivity, the Golf GTI gets four USB-C ports with a charging capacity of up to 45W, six-speaker setup, IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT, 12.9-inch infotainment system, wireless charging pad, e-Sim, and wireless App-Connect.

Currently, Volkswagen India has the Virtus, Taigun, and the Tiguan in its line-up. The upcoming additions will find a place on the flagship end of the product portfolio.

