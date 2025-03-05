    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 05 March 2025,20:00 PM IST

            Volkswagen India has officially confirmed the launch of the Tiguan R-Line and the Golf GTI for the Indian market. With the launch tentatively scheduled in Q2 2025, the aforementioned models will make headways to our shores via the CBU route.

            Tiguan R-Line: What’s Different?

            The Tiguan R-Line is a proper SUV, spanning 4.53 metres in length, with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. The front and rear bumpers get a sportier styling, as opposed to the vanilla version. Other changes observed are the inclusion of a new grille with an ‘R’ insert, ‘R’ badging on the sides, new quarter panels, and LED light bars at both the front and the rear.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Left Front Three Quarter

            Internally, new additions will include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a 10.3-inch digital cluster, OTA updates, ambient lighting, three-spoke steering wheel, and aluminium pedals.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Steering Wheel

            Engine and transmission options for the Tiguan R-Line include six-speed and seven-speed DSG Automatic gearboxes, paired either with 1.5-litre eTSI petrol, 1.5-litre TSI e-Hybrid, 2.0-litre TDI, and 2.0-litre TSI motors. The top-spec 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor churns out 261.5bhp and 400Nm peak torque.

            Golf GTI: Return of The Hot Hatch

            The performance-centric Golf GTI is a hot hatch, offered only with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, effectively churning out 261.5bhp and 370Nm torque. The car’s top speed is electronically locked at 250kmph, with a nought to 100kmph acceleration of 5.9 seconds.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Left Front Three Quarter

            Highlighting exterior features of the global version of the Golf GTI include automatic headlights with coming home and leaving home features, all-LED lights, and illuminated door handles. A tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof comes as an optional package. Internally, the Golf GTI gets an aluminium gear knob, brushed stainless steel pedals, chrome-plated radiator grille inserts, LED reading lights, rain sensor, and auto-dimming rear-view mirrors.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Steering Wheel

            With regards to its connectivity, the Golf GTI gets four USB-C ports with a charging capacity of up to 45W, six-speaker setup, IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT, 12.9-inch infotainment system, wireless charging pad, e-Sim, and wireless App-Connect.

            Currently, Volkswagen India has the Virtus, Taigun, and the Tiguan in its line-up. The upcoming additions will find a place on the flagship end of the product portfolio.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI
            VolkswagenGolf GTI ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Volkswagen Golf GTI | Golf GTI | Tiguan R Line | Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            By Dwij Bhandut03/06/2025 12:42:28

            The ADAS tech for Honda, called Honda Sensing, was introduced in May 2022.

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/06/2025 10:36:18

            Skoda Kushaq gets new features for 2025.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

            By Dwij Bhandut03/05/2025 18:08:53

            To arrive in India via CBU route

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

            By Jay Shah03/05/2025 14:12:52

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 variant now offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            Volvo XC90 Facelift: Launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

            Volvo XC90 Facelift: Launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

            By Jay Shah03/04/2025 22:54:53

            New Volvo XC90 launched with a price tag of Rs. 1.02 crore

            Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants: SX (O) and S (O) Updated

            Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants: SX (O) and S (O) Updated

            By Dwij Bhandut03/04/2025 11:45:42

            All variants now get Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night colourways.

            Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon arrives at showrooms

            Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon arrives at showrooms

            By Jay Shah03/03/2025 11:27:11

            Newly launched Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition now on display at showrooms.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars