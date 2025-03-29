Volkswagen Tiguan Delisted from India Website

Volkswagen India’s premium offering, the Tiguan, has officially been delisted from its website, following the India launch of the coveted Tiguan R-Line. The erstwhile model, priced at Rs. 38.17 lakh (ex-showroom), was available in a sole Elegance variant.

The previous Tiguan was the carmaker’s flagship model for India. It packed a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission system. Power figures stood at 187bhp and 320Nm. The upcoming Tiguan R-Line will have a similar engine capacity, with the upcoming version now set to churn out 201bhp and 320Nm torque. This setup will be paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and 4Motion AWD.

Notably, the Tiguan R-Line could command a certain premium over the standard Tiguan. We expect the upcoming SUV to bear ex-showroom prices ranging between Rs. 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen | Tiguan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Tiguan R Line | Volkswagen Tiguan R Line