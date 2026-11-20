Volkswagen has officially taken the wraps off the Tengo, a new sub-four-metre SUV, in South Africa. Manufacturing for the compact model has already commenced at the automaker’s Kariega facility, with its commercial market introduction slated for 2027.

Platform and Global Engineering

Developed jointly with Volkswagen’s engineering teams in Brazil, the Tengo takes direct inspiration from the **Volkswagen Tera**. However, it has been re-engineered specifically as a right-hand-drive (RHD) offering for its target markets.

Powertrain and Gearbox Options

Under the hood, the upcoming compact SUV is slated to be powered by Volkswagen’s familiar **1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine**. Tuned to deliver 114bhp and 178Nm of peak torque, the motor will likely be offered with two transmission choices:

Six-speed manual gearbox (6MT)

Six-speed automatic transmission (6AT)

What It Means for Volkswagen India

Volkswagen currently lacks a contender in India's high-volume sub-compact SUV segment, making this model a strong candidate for an upcoming domestic debut. If introduced in India, it is expected to undergo several key adaptations: Rather than using the global spec directly, the Indian version will sit on the heavily localised **MQB-A0-IN** platform—the exact architecture underpinning the Skoda Kylaq. While manufacturing localisation for the African market stands at 45 per cent, the India-spec SUV is projected to achieve 95 per cent localisation. Finally, the model is expected to arrive on Indian shores wearing a different nameplate tailored for local buyers.

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