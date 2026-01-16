    Recently Viewed
            Volkswagen Tayron R Line Revealed

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 16 January 2026,11:06 AM IST

            Volkswagen India has officially revealed the Tayron R-Line, its upcoming flagship seven-seater SUV. Set to arrive in India nearly a year after its global debut, the Tayron R-Line underscores Volkswagen’s intent to bring globally relevant products to the Indian market without delay.

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            In terms of design, the Tayron carries a muscular and upright stance, complemented by signature illuminated light elements, a bold grille, and sporty R-Line specific detailing. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and features a strong shoulder line that adds to its road presence. Volkswagen has positioned the Tayron above the Tiguan, both in size and visual appeal.

            Inside, the cabin adopts a clean and tech-forward cabin layout. The highlight is a large, floating 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system angled towards the driver, paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. The SUV also features a panoramic sunroof, further adding to the feeling of space and airiness.

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Wheel

            The Tayron makes full use of its 2,789mm wheelbase to offer generous room across all three rows. The front seats are equipped with ventilation and massage functionality. Practicality remains a strong focus, with the boot offering up to 850 litres of luggage space when the third row is folded.

            Globally, the Tayron has already earned strong credentials, including a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. While Volkswagen is yet to reveal India-specific powertrain details, the Tayron R Line is expected to be positioned as a premium offering when it goes on sale.

            Once launched, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will rival models such as the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq in the Indian market.

