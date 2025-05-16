    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater Spied Testing in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 16 May 2025,13:05 PM IST

            An unwrapped Volkswagen Tayron has been recently spied testing on Indian roads. It is poised to fill the void left by the discontinued Tiguan Allspace, with a launch anticipated sometime in 2026.

            Volkswagen Tayron Wheel

            Visually, the India-bound Tayron appears to be a stretched sibling of the Tiguan R-Line, boasting a 231mm increase in overall length. The front fascia mirrors the Tiguan's sleek LED headlights connected by a blacked-out grille, along with the prominent mesh-patterned air dam.

            Interestingly, the test mule sported the same 19-inch alloy wheels and rear bumper design as its five-seater counterpart. However, a closer look at the rear reveals a subtly redesigned light bar with a distinct LED signature.

            Volkswagen Tayron Rear View

            While the interior remains under the wraps, expect a strong design and feature carry-over from the Tiguan. This suggests a minimalist cabin with a sizable 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. A panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, and Level 2 ADAS are likely to be part of the equipment list.

            Under the bonnet, the Tayron is expected to get the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine offered with the Tiguan R-Line and the new Skoda Kodiaq. It is tuned to churn out 201hp and 320Nm torque. It will likely be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, channeling power to all four wheels.

            Image Source

            Volkswagen Tayron
            VolkswagenTayron ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Tayron | Volkswagen Tayron

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Curvv CNG Spied Testing

            Tata Curvv CNG Spied Testing

            By Dwij Bhandut05/16/2025 13:53:52

            Tata Curvv CNG may launch during the festive season.

            Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater Spied Testing in India

            Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater Spied Testing in India

            By Jay Shah05/16/2025 10:50:54

            An unwrapped Volkswagen Tayron has been recently spied testing on Indian roads. It is poised to fill the void left by the discontinued Tiguan Allspace, with a launch anticipated sometime in 2026.

            Citroen C3 CNG Launched in India at Rs. 7.16 Lakh

            Citroen C3 CNG Launched in India at Rs. 7.16 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/16/2025 10:33:29

            Citroen C3 has been launched with a CNG kit for Rs. 7.16 lakh, ex-showroom. In collaboration with Lovato, this factory-sanctioned conversion commands a premium of Rs. 93,000 over the standard petrol variants.

            New Mahindra Platform, Products for CY26

            New Mahindra Platform, Products for CY26

            By Dwij Bhandut05/15/2025 15:45:22

            Mahindra Born Electric and ICE cars are expected launch soon.

            2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

            2025 Tata Altroz Unveiled

            By Jay Shah05/14/2025 20:32:34

            Tata Motors has injected a fresh dose of modernity into its hatchback contender, the Altroz, with a comprehensive The facelifted model will be available in a five-variant lineup: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

            Mercedes Cars to Get 2-phase Price Hike in India

            Mercedes Cars to Get 2-phase Price Hike in India

            By Dwij Bhandut05/14/2025 16:53:51

            The Mercedes Maybach S 680 will take the heaviest hit.

            All Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get 6 Standard Airbags

            All Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Get 6 Standard Airbags

            By Jay Shah05/13/2025 15:41:43

            Maruti Suzuki has announced the standardisation of six airbags as a crucial safety feature for Wagon R, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco models.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz 2025

            Tata Altroz 2025

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.97 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars