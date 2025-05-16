Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater Spied Testing in India

An unwrapped Volkswagen Tayron has been recently spied testing on Indian roads. It is poised to fill the void left by the discontinued Tiguan Allspace, with a launch anticipated sometime in 2026.

Visually, the India-bound Tayron appears to be a stretched sibling of the Tiguan R-Line, boasting a 231mm increase in overall length. The front fascia mirrors the Tiguan's sleek LED headlights connected by a blacked-out grille, along with the prominent mesh-patterned air dam.

Interestingly, the test mule sported the same 19-inch alloy wheels and rear bumper design as its five-seater counterpart. However, a closer look at the rear reveals a subtly redesigned light bar with a distinct LED signature.

While the interior remains under the wraps, expect a strong design and feature carry-over from the Tiguan. This suggests a minimalist cabin with a sizable 15-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. A panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, and Level 2 ADAS are likely to be part of the equipment list.

Under the bonnet, the Tayron is expected to get the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine offered with the Tiguan R-Line and the new Skoda Kodiaq. It is tuned to churn out 201hp and 320Nm torque. It will likely be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, channeling power to all four wheels.

