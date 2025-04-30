Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus to Undergo Recall over Seatbelt QC Issue

In a recent development, we exclusively got to know of Volkswagen India's decision to recall 21,513 total units of the Taigun and the Virtus. The affected batch is manufactured between 24 May, 2024 and 1 April, 2025.

The recall comes in light of a QC issue pertaining to the rear seatbelts, wherein a full-frontal collision would cause a rear seatbelt buckle latch breakage and/or a failure of the rear centre seat belt webbing and the right rear seatbelt latch. This could create a life-threatening situation for the rear occupants.

The brand is expected to provide further updates on this issue. We advise the owners of the affected batch to stay updated with upcoming official devlopments in order to promptly get the QC lapse addressed.

