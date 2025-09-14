Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted Undergoing Tests

A mid-life update for the Volkswagen Taigun has been spied in India, showing signs of styling changes and feature enhancements. The facelift is expected to launch sometime in 2026, bringing updates similar to those seen on the updated Skoda Kushaq’s test mule.

From the test images, the front and rear fascias appear reworked to align with the brand’s recent design language. Expect a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, fresh lighting elements, and possibly new exterior trims. Inside, cabin changes are likely limited to fresh trim finishes and upgraded features rather than wholesale redesigns.

Mechanically, the Taigun is expected to carry forward its existing engine lineup namely, the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol units with both manual and automatic transmission options.

There are also suggestions that this facelift could be the only significant update for this generation before the next generation arrives in 2027. Additional speculation includes possibilities for a CNG variant.

In terms of pricing, source estimates place the facelifted Taigun in a range of Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variant and features.

