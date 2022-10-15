  • location
            Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq score five stars in Global NCAP crash test

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Saturday 15 October 2022,19:12 PM IST

            The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have secured a five-star rating for adult and child occupants in the updated Global NCAP crash tests. Both models have managed to score 29.64 out of 34.00 points for adult passengers and 42.00 out of 49.00 points for child passengers.

            The Taigun and Kushaq were the first models to be tested under Global NCAP’s more demanding crash test requirements for India. The updated crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection, while, pedestrian protection, electronic stability control, and side impact pole protection tests are also necessary for the models to score the highest star rating.

            Skoda Kushaq Right Side View

            Meanwhile, the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are developed under Project 2.0. Both models also share the same platform — MQB A0 IN.

            A statement released by Global NCAP states, “Assessed in their most basic safety specification, with ESC fitted as standard, the models demonstrated a stable structure in the frontal impact, adequate to good protection for adult occupants, and marginal to good protection in the side impact scenarios. Child occupants received full protection during the front and side impact.”

            Powering the Kuhaq and Taigun are two powertrains: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol unit that generates 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a dual-clutch automatic.

            Skoda Kushaq
            Volkswagen | Skoda | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq

