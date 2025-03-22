Volkswagen Starts Production of India-bound Tera in Brazil

Volkswagen has started producing the India-bound version of the Tera sub-four compact SUV at the brand’s facility, located in São Paulo, Brazil. The model is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the recently launched Skoda Kylaq.
Design wise, the new Tera SUV packs a single-slat grille, sweptback headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, large air dam, blacked-out A and B-pillars, roof rails, black alloy wheels, wraparound LED taillights, dual-tone rear bumper, faux skid plates, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.
Functionally, the 2025 Volkswagen Tera gets a large freestanding touchscreen system, three-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, glossy black inserts, and an auto-dimming IRVM.
Powering the Volkswagen Tera will be a 1.0-litre, TSI Petrol motor, paired either with manual or torque converter automatic transmission systems. Power figures stand at 114bhp and 178Nm. The Volkswagen Tera could make headways to India in 2027.