Volkswagen Golf GTI Sells out despite Limited Availability: Deliveries Begin

Volkswagen has started delivering the Golf GTI in India. The carmaker brought 150 units of this hot hatch as a CBU. This batch was fully booked out right after the booking window opened. Seeing a high demand influx, the carmaker has confirmed bringing in a second batch, which will consist of 100 units. The exact booking window and launch timelines have not been confirmed yet, but we speculate the former to open by the end of this calendar year.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is available in the sole Mk 8.5 variant and four colourways, viz. Moonstone Grey, Kings Red Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Oryx White. Mechanically, the hot hatch shares the same engine as the one found in the Tiguan R-Line SUV. However, this is a more performance-oriented state of tune, rated to churn out 261bhp and 370Nm torque (for reference, the Tiguan R-Line with churns out 201.21bhp and 320Nm torque). This setup is paired with a seven-speed DCT system. The Golf GTI bears an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 53 lakh.

Volkswagen | Volkswagen Golf GTI | Golf GTI