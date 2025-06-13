    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Sells out despite Limited Availability: Deliveries Begin

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 13 June 2025,15:23 PM IST

            Volkswagen has started delivering the Golf GTI in India. The carmaker brought 150 units of this hot hatch as a CBU. This batch was fully booked out right after the booking window opened. Seeing a high demand influx, the carmaker has confirmed bringing in a second batch, which will consist of 100 units. The exact booking window and launch timelines have not been confirmed yet, but we speculate the former to open by the end of this calendar year.

            The Volkswagen Golf GTI is available in the sole Mk 8.5 variant and four colourways, viz. Moonstone Grey, Kings Red Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Oryx White. Mechanically, the hot hatch shares the same engine as the one found in the Tiguan R-Line SUV. However, this is a more performance-oriented state of tune, rated to churn out 261bhp and 370Nm torque (for reference, the Tiguan R-Line with churns out 201.21bhp and 320Nm torque). This setup is paired with a seven-speed DCT system. The Golf GTI bears an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 53 lakh.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI
            VolkswagenGolf GTI ₹ 53.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Volkswagen Golf GTI | Golf GTI

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Introduced

            Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Introduced

            By Jay Shah06/14/2025 08:32:35

            Jeep has introduced the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition in India, a limited-run special edition priced at Rs 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered at an additional premium of Rs 1.54 lakh.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Sells out despite Limited Availability: Deliveries Begin

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Sells out despite Limited Availability: Deliveries Begin

            By Dwij Bhandut06/13/2025 15:23:52

            The Volkswagen Golf GTI bears an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 53 lakh.

            Fourth-gen Skoda Superb to Debut as CBU in India

            Fourth-gen Skoda Superb to Debut as CBU in India

            By Dwij Bhandut06/13/2025 14:31:02

            The updated Skoda Superb will get fewer physical buttons.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets 4-star BNCAP Safety Rating

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets 4-star BNCAP Safety Rating

            By Jay Shah06/12/2025 17:47:10

            The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has become the first hatchback to undergo testing by Bharat NCAP. In its evaluation, Maruti's premium hatchback has earned a commendable 4-star rating for AOP and a 3-star rating for COP.

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Collector’s Edition Launched: Priced at Rs. 4.30 Crore

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Collector’s Edition Launched: Priced at Rs. 4.30 Crore

            By Dwij Bhandut06/12/2025 14:52:03

            The Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Collector's Edition is reserved only for loyalists who already own the brand's luxury car.

            Maruti Dzire Secures 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            Maruti Dzire Secures 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

            By Jay Shah06/12/2025 07:33:42

            The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has solidified its reputation for safety, clinching a full five-star rating in the recent Bharat NCAP crash tests.

            Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spy Shots, Renders Hint at Upcoming Silhouette

            Mahindra Bolero Facelift Spy Shots, Renders Hint at Upcoming Silhouette

            By Dwij Bhandut06/11/2025 15:27:19

            The Mahindra Bolero may draw inspiration from the Scorpio-N and the Thar.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Tata Safari EV

            Tata Safari EV

            ₹ 26.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars