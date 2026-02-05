Volkswagen Opens Tayron R-Line Pre-Bookings in India

Volkswagen India has started accepting pre-bookings for its upcoming Tayron R-Line SUV, ahead of its formal launch scheduled early next year. Enthusiasts can now reserve the flagship seven-seater for a token amount of Rs. 51,000 through showrooms and online channels.

The Tayron R-Line represents Volkswagen’s premium offering in the Indian SUV space, positioned above models like the Tiguan and Taigun. The SUV is locally assembled and comes with a host of advanced features designed to appeal to tech-savvy buyers.

On the exterior, the Tayron R-Line sports distinctive design cues such as HD Matrix LED headlights, an illuminated Volkswagen emblem front and rear, and 19-inch alloy wheels with R-Line styling. Buyers can choose from a selection of exterior finishes, including Dolphin Grey, Oyster Silver, Ultraviolet, Cipressino Green, Nightshade Blue, Grenadilla Black, and Oryx White.

Inside, the SUV offers premium amenities such as a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, augmented reality head-up display, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior package also includes supportive front seats with ventilation, massage and memory functions, a powerful Harman Kardon sound system, three-zone climate control and 30-colour ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the Tayron R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. Volkswagen claims brisk performance with a 0-100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 224kmph.

