Volkswagen likely to introduce advanced driving assistance feature in Taigun

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 04 May 2021, 22:01 PM

German car manufacturer, Volkswagen is gearing up to mark its debut in the mid-size SUV segment with the Taigun. The vehicle will be based on the new MQB-AO-IN platform with over 90 per cent localisation. It is believed that the upcoming model will get the advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features.

It is believed that the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun might be offered with features such as lane assist system, adaptive cruise control, park assist and park pilot among others. The park assist function makes use of various sensors to automatically steer the vehicle during parallel parking. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer ESP, TPMS, six airbags, traction control, and hill hold as standard.

Volkswagen Taigun Concept dashboard

As for the interior, the vehicle will mostly get a contrasting interior colour option with a no fuss-cabin layout. The dashboard is expected to be adorned by a large touchscreen with Connectivity Suite for security and vehicle usage diagnosis. Additionally, the SUV will offer a multi-function steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The former is likely to be paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit, while the latter could be available exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

Post launch, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta .