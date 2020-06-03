Volkswagen introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 03 June 2020, 18:28 PM

Volkswagen India introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0 to facilitate buying and selling of pre-owned cars on a digital interface. The company is working in strengthening its pre-owned car business ‘Das WeltAuto’ (DWA) in India; with the focus to provide a professional purchase experience and consultation to its customers interested in purchasing or selling a pre-owned car. Volkswagen has 105 DWA outlets across India.

The DWA facilities offer buying and selling of multi-brand pre-owned cars and it is not restricted to customers looking to exchange their existing cars for a new Volkswagen. The DWA facilities claim to provide competitively priced used cars, checked and certified along with offering accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months) to prospective customers. Each pre-owned vehicle reportedly undergoes a due diligence process, which identifies and replaces defective parts and is completely refurbished for sale. Post refurbishment, the car is inspected by a third-party inspector who then certifies the pre-owned car.

For a seamless and contactless experience, the brand has enabled digitalization of its used car business. Prospective customers can now buy or sell their pre-owned vehicle on the DWA website. Another value addition for customers looking to sell their vehicle is the introduction of the Das WeltAuto Valuator - a unique mobile application that enables customers to self-evaluate their current vehicle. The whole process is Swift and transparent as the valuations are provided basis the algorithms given by the ‘Indian Blue Book’. The mobile application is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

Speaking on the enhancement of the used car business, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The current COVID-19 situation has created a demand for accessible and safe individual mobility options. We see customers inclined towards the used car segment, which enables them with an affordable vehicle of their choice.”