            Volkswagen India Inaugurates Pune Dealership, Expands Presence in Western Region

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Thursday 16 October 2025,01:44 PM IST

            Volkswagen India recently inaugurated a new dealership in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, in a bid to bolster its presence in the Western region. The new showroom increases the carmaker’s showroom (18) and service centre (16) index in Maharashtra.

            The Volkswagen Pimpri Chinchwad showroom will retail the five-star GNCAP-rated Taigun and the Virtus, as well as the Tiguan R-Line (CBU) performance SUV. The three-car display also gets dedicated spaces for experiencing each model inside and out.

            Remarking on this occasion, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “Pune is a home turf for Volkswagen and continues to boast of a growing community of customers who appreciate the precision, safety, and performance of German engineering. With the inauguration of Volkswagen Pimpri Chinchwad, we’re not just expanding our footprint, but also deepening our connection with our customers by making world-class mobility more accessible, convenient, and engaging.”

            Volkswagen India Inaugurates Pune Dealership, Expands Presence in Western Region

            Volkswagen India Inaugurates Pune Dealership, Expands Presence in Western Region

            By Dwij Bhandut10/16/2025 13:44:51

            The new dealership will house three VW nameplates.

