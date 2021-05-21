Volkswagen India announces extension of comprehensive service support

Nikhil Puthran Friday 21 May 2021, 17:08 PM

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has once again pulled brakes on everyday lives. In view of the current situation, Volkswagen India has announced the extension of comprehensive service support to customers till 30 June, 2021.

For customers who could not bring or send their vehicles to the authorised service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs, the company has undertaken the following initiatives –

- All customers whose car services were due and missed during the period starting from 1 April, 2021 to 31 May, 2021, can now avail the extended service support till 30 June, 2021.

- Customers with the cars completing their two-year warranty in April and May 2021 can purchase the extended warranty till 30 June, 2021.

- All existing customers who have already availed extended warranty (EW), including those whose EW period is due to expire between 15 April, 2021 to 31 May, 2021 can reach out to the authorised workshops till 30 June, 2021 for any repairs under the EW policy.

- Repair-on-Site for RSA policies expiring in April and May 2021, have been extended till 30 June, 2021 (including Retail RSA policies).

- All customers with a valid SVP and whose maintenance are due during the months of April and May 2021, can avail the same at no extra costs at the authorised workshops, till 30 June, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Keeping in mind these unprecedented times, we have announced an extension to all our comprehensive services and warranties until 30 June, 2021. As a customer centric brand, we prioritise the safety of our customers and our extended service support package is an assurance that all services will be provided as applicable. We understand customer’s requirements and through these initiatives, we aim to provide a peace of mind ownership experience to all our valued customers.”