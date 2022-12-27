Volkswagen inaugurates new touchpoint in Rajahmundry

Volkswagen India has expanded its footprint by inaugurating a new touchpoint in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The showroom is located at NH-16, beside the ONGC base complex, Rajahmundry. The new 3S facility is managed by Volkswagen Rajahmundry.

On the display of the new 3S facility will be the brand’s Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. The service centre comprises a four-bay service area that caters to the repair and maintenance requirements of the customers. With this, Volkswagen has grown its presence in Andhra Pradesh to eight sales touchpoints. And this brings the Volkswagen India network to 158 sales touchpoints and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities in the country.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta,Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the inauguration of the new touchpoint in Rajahmundry, we are on track towards being Accessible in important markets across the country. The new touchpoint will cater to the integrated sales & service requirements of our aspirational Indian customers, including the showcase of our young and fresh product portfolio. We are confident of offering world-class German-engineered premium mobility solutions along with convenience, peace of mind and a hassle-free service experience to existing and prospective customers in the region.”

Volkswagen