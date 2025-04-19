Volkswagen Golf GTI to get 4 exterior shades

Following the price announcement of the Tiguan R-Line, Volkswagen India is now gearing up to launch its second CBU model, the Golf GTI hot hatch. The performance-oriented Golf is slated to arrive next month, and the brand has now unveiled its exterior colour palette for the Indian market.

Enthusiasts will have four distinct shades to choose from: Moonstone Grey, the dual-tone Oryx White Premium, the solid Grenadilla Black Metallic, and Kings Red Premium Metallic. The Golf GTI will sport stylish 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels on the outside along with LED headlamps and connected DRLs. Inside, the cabin will feature a sporty dual-tone black and silver theme for the seats.

Powering the new Golf GTI will be a potent 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine coupled with a quick-shifting seven-speed DSG gearbox. This powertrain is engineered to deliver 260bhp and 370Nm of torque, enabling the hot hatch to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in a claimed 5.9 seconds.

