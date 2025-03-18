    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Test Unit Spied ahead of India Launch

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 18 March 2025,14:10 PM IST

            Volkswagen Group announced the launch of two international products in India. The Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line are set to arrive on Indian shores as CBU units. The latter is in pipeline, with its launch scheduled for 14 April.

            Fresh developments for the Golf GTI have surfaced ahead of its price reveal. A test mule has been spied near Volkswagen’s supposed manufacturing facility. The unmasked car reveals a light grey colouring, blacked-out B-pillar, machined alloys, integrated spoiler, black inserts, wraparound LED taillights, and a single-tip exhaust.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Instrument Cluster

            Internally, the Golf GTI gets all-LED lighting, 12.9-inch touchscreen unit, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, sunroof, heads-up display, multi-zone climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster, as seen in the international version.

            As far as mechanicals go, the Volkswagen Golf GTI will be driven by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol motor paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, effectively churning out 260bhp and 370Nm peak torque. Performance numbers take a high pedestal, with the hot hatch reaching a top speed of 250kmph, and a zero to 100kmph acceleration of 5.9 seconds.

            Cover photo courtesy: Zigwheels

            Volkswagen Golf GTI
            VolkswagenGolf GTI ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Volkswagen Golf GTI | Golf GTI

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike, Effective April 2025

            Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike, Effective April 2025

            By Dwij Bhandut03/19/2025 10:19:04

            This hike would be Kia Corp's second revision for India in 2025.

            Tata Cars to Get Expensive from April 2025

            Tata Cars to Get Expensive from April 2025

            By Jay Shah03/18/2025 16:28:58

            All Tata cars to get a price revision from April 2025.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Test Unit Spied ahead of India Launch

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Test Unit Spied ahead of India Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut03/18/2025 14:10:36

            Volkswagen Golf GTI will be launched in the coming months in India as a CBU

            Citroen C3, Basalt Dark Editions Teased: Launch Imminent

            Citroen C3, Basalt Dark Editions Teased: Launch Imminent

            By Dwij Bhandut03/18/2025 10:30:12

            Citroen C3, Basalt Dark may command a premium of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000

            Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Introduced

            Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Introduced

            By Jay Shah03/17/2025 15:40:54

            Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition launched at a premium of Rs. 49,999.

            Mahindra XUV700 Ebony launched at Rs. 19.64 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 Ebony launched at Rs. 19.64 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/17/2025 13:36:19

            Mahindra XUV700 Ebony gets black treatment inside out.

            Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices by up to 4 Per Cent from April 2025

            Maruti Suzuki to Hike Car Prices by up to 4 Per Cent from April 2025

            By Dwij Bhandut03/17/2025 11:11:39

            Maruti Suzuki cited operational costs and inflated operational expenses contributing to overall price hikes

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 6.00 - 7.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars