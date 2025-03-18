Volkswagen Golf GTI Test Unit Spied ahead of India Launch

Volkswagen Group announced the launch of two international products in India. The Golf GTI and the Tiguan R-Line are set to arrive on Indian shores as CBU units. The latter is in pipeline, with its launch scheduled for 14 April.

Fresh developments for the Golf GTI have surfaced ahead of its price reveal. A test mule has been spied near Volkswagen’s supposed manufacturing facility. The unmasked car reveals a light grey colouring, blacked-out B-pillar, machined alloys, integrated spoiler, black inserts, wraparound LED taillights, and a single-tip exhaust.

Internally, the Golf GTI gets all-LED lighting, 12.9-inch touchscreen unit, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, sunroof, heads-up display, multi-zone climate control, and a fully digital instrument cluster, as seen in the international version.

As far as mechanicals go, the Volkswagen Golf GTI will be driven by a 2.0-litre, TSI petrol motor paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox, effectively churning out 260bhp and 370Nm peak torque. Performance numbers take a high pedestal, with the hot hatch reaching a top speed of 250kmph, and a zero to 100kmph acceleration of 5.9 seconds.

Cover photo courtesy: Zigwheels

