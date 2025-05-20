    Recently Viewed
            Volkswagen Golf GTI Prices to be Announced on 26 May

            Tuesday 20 May 2025,17:22 PM IST

            Volkswagen India will reveal the prices of the Golf GTI on 26 May. Set to arrive via the CBU route, the initial allocation of 150 units has already been exhausted, thus halting further bookings temporarily.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Dashboard

            Powering the Golf is a potent 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, churning out 265bhp and 370Nm torque. Paired with a lightning-fast seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the GTI channels its energy to the front wheels. The claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time stands at just 5.9 seconds, topping out at an electronically locked speed of 250kmph.

            Visually, the Golf GTI flaunts an illuminated VW logo and GTI badge on its sleek upper grille, flanked by sharp Matrix LED headlights. A prominent honeycomb air dam, punctuated by distinctive X-shaped fog lights, dominates the front bumper. The red GTI badging and brake callipers peeking from the 18-inch alloys highlight the sporty profile, while the rear boasts another GTI badge and a roof spoiler.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Left Rear Three Quarter

            Inside, a leather-wrapped steering wheel proudly displays the GTI emblem. The dashboard holds a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Convenience features include wireless charging, ambient lighting, seven-speaker sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

            All Popular Cars