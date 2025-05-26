Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 53 Lakh

Volkswagen India recently launched the sole Mk 8.5 variant of the Golf GTI at an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 53 Lakh. The much-desired hot hatch has finally made ways to Indian shores as a CBU. The speedster is a continuation of the erstwhile Polo GTI. Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor, the same engine is found in the Tiguan R-Line. But this one is a performance-oriented tune, churning out 261bhp and 370Nm torque. This setup is paired with a seven-speed DCT system (FWD). Stationary to 100kmph sprint time stands at 5.9 seconds for this hot hatch. The Golf GTI tops out at 250kmph.

Spanning 4.3 metres in length, the Golf GTI is longer than a conventional hatchback. Externally, it gets sleek LED lights, glow-up VW logo, 18-inch alloys, roof spoiler, and dual exhaust tips. Internally, the Golf GTI gets a 12.9-inch infotainment system, seats with GTI badging, three-spoke steering wheel, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

