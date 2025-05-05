Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Open for Rs. 2,65,370

Starting today, 5 May, eager buyers can stake their claim on the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Bookings for the performance-oriented hatchback are now open on Volkswagen India's official website for a token amount of Rs. 2.65 lakh. While the price remains under the wraps for now, we expect it to cost north of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood lies a potent 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that can unleash a healthy 265bhp and 370Nm torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the power is channeled to the front wheels, aided by an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. Volkswagen claims a zero to 100kmph sprint in just 5.9 seconds, with the top speed electronically capped at 250kmph.

Visually, the latest iteration of the Golf GTI will exude a sporty charm. The 18-inch alloy wheels, prominent GTI badging, and dual exhaust outlets hint at its performance credentials. A unique five-piece lighting signature integrated into the dual-tone front bumper, along with LED daytime running lights that extend into the grille complete the modern and aggressive look.

Inside the cabin, expect a familiar yet sporty ambience, drawing parallels with the recently launched Tiguan R-Line. A 15-inch central touchscreen and a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster will take the centre stage. Adding to the sporty flair will be a GTI-specific steering wheel and supportive sports seats wearing the GTI motifs.

Volkswagen | Volkswagen Golf GTI | Golf GTI