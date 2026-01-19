    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 19 January 2026,11:02 AM IST

            Volkswagen India has discontinued the manual transmission option on the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Taigun and the Virtus. The higher output petrol engine will now be sold exclusively with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

            Until recently, select variants of both models were offered with a six-speed manual paired to the 1.5-litre TSI engine. With this update, buyers looking for a manual transmission will have to choose the 1.0-litre turbo petrol versions, which continue to be available with a six-speed manual as well as an automatic option.

            Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

            The 1.5-litre TSI engine continues unchanged in terms of performance, producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The move appears to be aimed at streamlining the product range and aligning with rising demand for automatic transmissions in more powerful petrol cars.

            Volkswagen has not issued an official statement explaining the decision. However, dealerships may still have limited stocks of the discontinued manual variants, depending on location and availability.

            Volkswagen Virtus
            VolkswagenVirtus ₹ 10.50 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/19/2026 11:06:33

            Positioned above the standard Syros HTK trim, the new variant is aimed at buyers seeking more features without a significant jump in price.

            Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

            Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/19/2026 11:02:09

            The higher output petrol engine will now be sold exclusively with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

            Volkswagen Tayron R Line Revealed

            Volkswagen Tayron R Line Revealed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/16/2026 11:06:02

            Set to arrive in India nearly a year after its global debut, the Tayron R Line underscores Volkswagen’s intent to bring globally relevant products to the Indian market without delay.

            Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Trim Introduced

            Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX) Trim Introduced

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 22:11:41

            The new trim is offered across all internal combustion engine options and is available exclusively in a seven-seater configuration.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Cross Major Milestone Alongside XEV 9S

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 08:51:32

            Mahindra has announced a strong response for its latest SUV launches, with the newly introduced XUV 7XO and the electric XEV 9S together registering a cumulative 93,689 bookings.

            Honda Increases Prices of Amaze and Elevate from January 2026

            Honda Increases Prices of Amaze and Elevate from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/15/2026 08:40:33

            Honda Cars India has revised the prices of its Amaze and Elevate models with effect from January 2026, as part of the brand’s periodic update across its lineup.

            New Tata Punch Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 5.59 Lakh

            New Tata Punch Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 5.59 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/13/2026 17:19:16

            Sold under Tata’s new “Command Max” branding, the updated Punch is now offered with petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG powertrain options, including a segment-first twin-cylinder CNG paired with an AMT gearbox.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault Duster

            Renault Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2026
            Vinfast Limo Green

            Vinfast Limo Green

            ₹ 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.59 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI