Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

Volkswagen India has discontinued the manual transmission option on the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variants of the Taigun and the Virtus. The higher output petrol engine will now be sold exclusively with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Until recently, select variants of both models were offered with a six-speed manual paired to the 1.5-litre TSI engine. With this update, buyers looking for a manual transmission will have to choose the 1.0-litre turbo petrol versions, which continue to be available with a six-speed manual as well as an automatic option.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine continues unchanged in terms of performance, producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The move appears to be aimed at streamlining the product range and aligning with rising demand for automatic transmissions in more powerful petrol cars.

Volkswagen has not issued an official statement explaining the decision. However, dealerships may still have limited stocks of the discontinued manual variants, depending on location and availability.

Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus