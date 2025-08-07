Volkswagen Adds Flash Red Shade to Taigun and Virtus GT Line

Volkswagen India has rolled out a new Flash Red exterior colour for its GT Line variants of the Taigun and Virtus models. The vivid hue is available in limited numbers, exclusively on the 1.0‑litre TSI turbo‑petrol models paired with either a six‑speed manual or six‑speed automatic gearbox.

This new shade is reserved for the GT Line trims only and not offered on GT Plus Sport or Chrome lineups. It is further complemented by black contrast styling including black roof, black ORVMs, alloy wheels, door handles, and dark-themed lighting elements, enhancing the sporty aesthetic.

Alongside Flash Red, both the Taigun GT Line and Virtus GT Line continue to be offered in six existing colours: Cherry Red, Reflex Silver, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Rising Blue, Lava Blue, and Carbon Steel Grey.

There is no change in pricing for these models with the new shade. Here is the pricing breakdown:

Taigun GT Line: Rs. 14.80 lakh (MT) / Rs. 15.89 lakh (AT)

Virtus GT Line: Rs. 14.08 lakh (MT) / Rs. 15.18 lakh (AT)

Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Virtus | Volkswagen Virtus