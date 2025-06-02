VinFast VF6 Test Mule Spotted ahead of India Launch

A wrapped test mule of the VinFast VF6 eSUV has been spied testing in Mumbai. These tests are a part of its compatibility checks with third-party charging infrastructure. Our sources also suggest that the carmaker is testing the VF6 and the VF7 with a range of third-party chargers for market-readiness before their India launch.

If current charging parameters are not found to meet standards, the said models will undergo software tweaks for better compatibility with our chargers. That being said, these tests aren't limited to Mumbai, but are being conducted across other metro cities to make charging more robust and failsafe.

VinFast also recently announced their India roadmap, of which the VF6 and the VF7 will be launched as their first products. VinFast’s subsidiary, V-Green, will bring in their proprietary chargers, rated to supply 60kW to 300kW. The carmaker has also partnered with local partners like Tata Power for a wider infrastructural outreach. Additionally, they have onboarded six dealer partners, with seven more in the fray.

Photo courtesy: CarWale

