Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings

Vinfast has achieved a significant safety milestone in India, with both the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs securing five-star ratings in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The results underline the brand’s focus on occupant protection and safety engineering as it strengthens its presence in the Indian EV market.

In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, the VF 6 scored 27.13 points out of 32, while the larger VF 7 performed even better with 28.54 points out of 32. Both models also delivered strong results in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests, with the VF 6 scoring 44.41 points out of 49 and the VF 7 securing 45.25 points out of 49, translating into five-star ratings in both categories.

During frontal offset crash tests, both SUVs offered good protection to the driver and front passenger, particularly for the head, neck, and upper legs. In side impact tests, the VF 6 and VF 7 achieved full marks, while the pole side impact assessment recorded head injury values well within permissible limits, indicating effective side protection.

Both electric SUVs come equipped with a comprehensive safety package as standard, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and advanced restraint systems. These features, combined with a stable bodyshell structure, contributed to their strong overall performance in Bharat NCAP evaluations.

With five-star safety ratings for both the VF 6 and VF 7, Vinfast reinforces its commitment to offering well-protected electric SUVs for Indian buyers, adding an important layer of confidence for customers considering new-age EVs.

