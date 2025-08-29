Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 prices to be announced on 6 September

Vinfast has confirmed that it will announce the prices of its first two electric SUVs for India, the VF 6 and VF 7, on 6 September. Both models are being assembled at the company’s plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. Pre-bookings for the cars have already commenced with a refundable token amount of Rs. 21,000, while the company is also in the process of setting up showrooms and charging infrastructure across the country.

The VF 6 will be positioned as a mid-size electric SUV. It comes with a 59.6kWh battery that powers a front-mounted motor developing 204bhp. The claimed WLTP range stands at around 480km, though official ARAI figures will be confirmed later. The VF 6 could be priced between Rs. 18 – 24 lakh, placing it against rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.

The larger VF 7 will be offered in both front-wheel drive version. The WLTP range is expected to be around 450km for the FWD version and 431km for the AWD. Prices for the VF 7 are likely to be in the range of Rs. 30 – 35 lakh.

