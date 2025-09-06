Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs launched in India

Vietnamese automaker Vinfast has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its first two locally built electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7. Both models will be assembled at the company’s new facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, marking India as a key hub for domestic sales and exports.

The VF 6 is a mid-size SUV powered by a 59.6kWh battery, with an ARAI-certified range of up to 468km. It is available in Earth (175bhp, 250Nm), Wind (175bhp, 310Nm, 0 - 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds), and Wind Infinity, which adds a panoramic glass roof. The features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen, powered driver’s seat, cruise control, multiple drive modes, wireless smartphone connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, and seven airbags.

The larger VF 7 is over 4.5 metres long with a 2,840mm wheelbase. Offered in five variants - Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity, it comes with two battery options - 59.6kWh (438km range) and 70.8kWh (up to 532km). Power outputs range from 175bhp to a dual-motor 350bhp (500Nm AWD) setup capable of 0 - 100kmph in 5.8 seconds. The features include a head-up display, vegan leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, 19-inch alloys, ventilated front seats, and ADAS Level 2 with driver monitoring.

To support customers, Vinfast is building an ecosystem with 35 dealers and 26 workshops across 27 cities by end-2025.

