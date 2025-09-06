    Recently Viewed
            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs launched in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 06 September 2025,19:55 PM IST

            Vietnamese automaker Vinfast has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its first two locally built electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7. Both models will be assembled at the company’s new facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, marking India as a key hub for domestic sales and exports.

            The VF 6 is a mid-size SUV powered by a 59.6kWh battery, with an ARAI-certified range of up to 468km. It is available in Earth (175bhp, 250Nm), Wind (175bhp, 310Nm, 0 - 100 kmph in 8.9 seconds), and Wind Infinity, which adds a panoramic glass roof. The features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen, powered driver’s seat, cruise control, multiple drive modes, wireless smartphone connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, and seven airbags.

            Vinfast VF 6 Left Front Three Quarter

            The larger VF 7 is over 4.5 metres long with a 2,840mm wheelbase. Offered in five variants - Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity, it comes with two battery options - 59.6kWh (438km range) and 70.8kWh (up to 532km). Power outputs range from 175bhp to a dual-motor 350bhp (500Nm AWD) setup capable of 0 - 100kmph in 5.8 seconds. The features include a head-up display, vegan leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, 19-inch alloys, ventilated front seats, and ADAS Level 2 with driver monitoring.

            To support customers, Vinfast is building an ecosystem with 35 dealers and 26 workshops across 27 cities by end-2025.

            Vinfast VF 6
            VinfastVF 6 ₹ 16.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Vinfast CarsUpcoming Vinfast Cars
            Vinfast | VF 7 | Vinfast VF 7 | VF 6 | Vinfast VF 6

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/06/2025 13:48:41

            Hyundai India has expanded its Knight Edition portfolio by launching the Creta Electric Knight, i20 Knight, and Alcazar Knight. With these additions, the Knight lineup now includes six models.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/06/2025 17:56:34

            VinFast has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its first two locally built electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7. Both models will be assembled at the company's new facility in Tamil Nadu.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/06/2025 10:48:32

            Mercedes-Benz India is celebrating the first anniversary LWB E-Class with the introduction of a new Verde Silver paint option, now available across the E200, E220d, and E450 4MATIC AMG Line variants.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/06/2025 09:58:22

            Citroen India has introduced the Basalt X range in the country, priced from Rs. 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variants bring design updates, enhanced interiors, and CARA in-car assistant.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/05/2025 18:50:31

            Hyundai India has strengthened the SX trim of the Aura sedan by adding new equipment to improve convenience and comfort. The update is applicable to both petrol and CNG versions of the model.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/04/2025 08:51:40

            Hyundai Motor India has expanded its Creta Electric portfolio with three new trims: Excellence (42kWh), Executive Tech (42kWh), and Executive (O) (51.4kWh).

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/04/2025 08:40:33

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the Victoris SUV in India. Positioned in the midsize SUV segment, the Victoris slots itself between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti's SUV lineup.

