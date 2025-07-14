VinFast to Open Pre-Bookings for VF 6 and VF 7 in India on 15 July

VinFast is set to begin pre-bookings for its first two electric SUVs in India, the VF 6 and VF 7 — starting 15 July. The Vietnamese automaker will enter India with a dealer-backed rollout, supported by a network of 35 outlets.

To build its retail and aftersales presence, VinFast has signed agreements with 13 dealership groups. These partnerships will help the company set up its initial phase of showrooms in key cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Trivandrum, and Chandigarh. Other locations include Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda, and Goa.

The VF 6 will compete in the compact electric SUV space against models like the MG Windsor EV Pro and the Hyundai Creta Electric. It is expected to be available in two variants, powered by a front-mounted motor delivering 201bhp and 310Nm. The vehicle uses a 59.6kWh battery pack and offers an estimated range of up to 440km. Positioned above it, the VF 7 targets the mid-size electric SUV segment and will go up against the BYD Atto 3. It is expected to feature a larger 75.3kWh battery with a projected range of over 450km.

