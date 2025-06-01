    Recently Viewed
            VinFast to Debut in India: Strategic Roadmap

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 01 June 2025,11:00 AM IST

            VinFast is set to debut in the world's fourth largest car market - India. In an environment like ours where the competition is extremely high, the Vietnamese carmaker has chalked out a long-term roadmap.

            Their very first product will be the VinFast VF7, positioned in the Rs. 22 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh segment. This will be followed by a more modest VF6, positioned in the Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 24 lakh segment. Both these price segments have stiff competition from well-established carmakers like Maruti, Hyundai, BYD, Tata, MG, Toyota, Sköda, Honda, and Volkswagen. This calls for a clear strategy and strong execution.

            VinFast VF6 Left Front Three Quarter

            VinFast is in the process of setting up a new factory near Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. Local production is the first correct step. The next claim seems like a stretch, but will be astounding if deadlines are met. The brand plans to open showrooms, set up service centres, and start production in the next four months. Additionally, six dealer partners have been onboarded, with seven more in the fray. This should improve access in tier-2 and tier-3 regions. We also expect display stands in malls and airports, and roadshows for smaller towns and cities.

            Charging infra is a make-or-break point for the success of EVs in India. VinFast's subsidiary, V-Green, makes chargers rated between 60kW and 300kW. Its India focus will be directed towards establishing multiple charging points. VinFast has also started partnering with local players like Tata Power for a wider outreach.

            VinFast VF6
            VinFastVF6 ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All VinFast CarsUpcoming VinFast Cars
            Vinfast | VF6 | VinFast VF6 | VF7 | VinFast VF7

            All Popular Cars