VinFast to debut at upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo

Vietnamese EV manufacturer, Vinfast is set to officially enter the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Following its February 2024 announcement of a new manufacturing plant near Chennai and subsequent groundbreaking ceremony, Vinfast will showcase its EV lineup at the upcoming expo. The company plans to display a range of models, from the VF e34 to the flagship VF7 SUV, and is expected to unveil its sales and showroom strategy, targeting a market launch in the latter half of 2025.

Mirroring BYD's approach, Vinfast will offer a fully electric vehicle portfolio, becoming the second all-electric manufacturer to establish operations in India. With the EV market above Rs. 17 lakh projected to expand significantly in the next two years, Vinfast aims to capitalise on this growth. The VF e34 is anticipated to be their initial offering, competing with upcoming models like the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti e Vitara, Skoda Kushaq EV, Mahindra BE6, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, and Honda Elevate-based EV.

Vinfast