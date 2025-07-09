    Recently Viewed
            VinFast Partners with RoadGrid to Strengthen EV Charging and Aftersales Network in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 09 July 2025,11:40 AM IST

            VinFast Auto India has announced a strategic partnership with RoadGrid to expand its electric vehicle charging and aftersales service infrastructure across India. This collaboration is a key step as VinFast prepares to launch its first products in the Indian market.

            Through this partnership, VinFast aims to establish 120 extended service workshops before its first vehicle delivery in the country. The move is intended to ensure accessible, reliable, and convenient support for future customers.

            RoadGrid brings expertise in smart charging infrastructure and aftersales services. The company operates in multiple cities and is focused on developing a scalable and tech-driven service platform. VinFast says the collaboration is part of its broader goal to build a complete EV ownership experience in India. Customers will be able to access services through a dedicated toll-free number - 1800-571-8888) and support email - vfcareindia@vinfastauto.in).

