            VinFast Partners with myTVS to Strengthen After-Sales Network in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 01 July 2025,20:52 PM IST

            VinFast Auto India has signed a strategic partnership with myTVS to bolster its after-sales service network across the country. This move comes as VinFast prepares to launch its range of electric vehicles in India.

            The agreement will see the creation of 120 Extended Service Workshops, supplementing VinFast’s own dealership and service infrastructure. myTVS will provide nationwide support through workshops equipped with genuine parts, diagnostic tools, and trained technicians.

            As part of the collaboration, myTVS will help ensure that VinFast customers have access to consistent, high-quality after-sales services. The initiative also includes a focus on building customer trust and convenience, with centralised support available via toll-free number 1800-571-8888 and email (vfcareindia@vinfastauto.in).

            This partnership is expected to play a significant role in VinFast’s Indian expansion plans by ensuring that customers have reliable support from the start. It also reinforces the company's commitment to building a holistic and trusted customer experience in a highly competitive EV segment.

            All Popular Cars