Vinfast Opens First Dealership in India

Vinfast Auto India has inaugurated its first dealership in India, located in Surat, Gujarat. The new showroom marks the Vietnamese EV maker’s formal entry into the Indian market and is a key step towards its plan to establish a broad retail and service network across the country.

The showroom, spread across 3,000 square feet in Piplod, Surat, will serve as a hub for showcasing Vinfast's upcoming premium VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. These models are now available for pre-booking with a fully refundable amount of Rs. 21,000 through Vinfast’s official website or dealership.

Managed by Chandan Car, a known name in automotive retail, this Surat outlet is part of Vinfast’s larger strategy to open 35 dealerships across more than 27 cities by the end of 2025.

Both the VF 6 and VF 7 will be locally assembled at VinFast’s upcoming manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. This facility is expected to play a central role in the company’s localisation and production plans for the Indian market.

Vinfast