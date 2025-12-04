Vinfast Limo Green to make India Debut in Early 2026

Vinfast has officially confirmed that its seven-seat electric MPV, the Limo Green, will arrive in India around February 2026. This will be the company’s third product for our market after the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs.

The Limo Green has been designed to take on the growing electric MPV space and will position itself against models like the Kia Carens Clavis EV. It measures about 4.74 metres in length, 1.87 metres in width and 1.73 metres in height, with a wheelbase of 2.84 metres. The generous dimensions indicate a spacious, family-friendly cabin and also make it suitable for fleet operators.

Powering the MPV is a 60.13kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted motor that produces around 201bhp and 280Nm of torque. Vinfast claims a range of 450 to 460km on the NEDC cycle. The battery supports fast charging as well, with the brand stating that a 10 to 70 per cent charge can be achieved in roughly 30 minutes using an 80kW DC charger.

Inside, the Limo Green uses a 2+3+2 seating layout, making room for seven passengers, including a usable third row. Expected features include a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, climate control for all three rows, and a six-way adjustable driver seat.

