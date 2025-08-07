    Recently Viewed
            Vinfast Inaugurates EV Assembly Plant in Tamil Nadu

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 07 August 2025,11:39 AM IST

            Vinfast has officially inaugurated its electric vehicle assembly plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, marking its first operational manufacturing facility outside Vietnam. This plant is a key part of the company’s global expansion and reflects its long-term commitment to the Indian EV market.

            Spread across 400 acres, the facility includes high-tech automated production lines and houses multiple departments such as the body shop, paint shop, assembly shop, quality control centre, and a logistics hub. It also features space for auxiliary units involving local contractors, expected to grow in the future.

            The plant is set to create 3,000 to 3,500 direct jobs, along with more indirectly through supply chain operations. At launch, it will assemble the VF 7 and VF 6 electric SUVs, with an initial annual capacity of 50,000 units, scalable up to 150,000 units depending on market demand.

            Vinfast aims to use the Tamil Nadu facility as a major production and export hub for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. In line with its localised approach, Vinfast is also working with Indian partners for distribution, after-sales services, and battery recycling.

            All Popular Cars