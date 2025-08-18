    Recently Viewed
            Vinfast files design patent in India for Minio Green

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 18 August 2025,16:24 PM IST

            Vietnamese EV maker Vinfast has filed a design patent in India for its Minio Green three-door electric hatchback that could compete with the MG Comet EV.

            The Minio Green measures about 3.09 metre in length, making it slightly longer than the Comet EV, and features a 2,065 mm wheelbase and 13-inch wheels.

            Its powertrain comprises a 14.7kWh battery and a rear-mounted electric motor rated at roughly 27bhp and 65Nm torque. The claimed NEDC range is 170km, with a top speed of 80kmph.

            Inside, the Minio Green sports a basic layout with LED lights, manual AC, front disc brakes, two-speaker audio, a four-way adjustable driver’s seat, traction control and ABS with EBD. A minimalist digital driver’s display doubles as a basic infotainment interface.

            While Vinfast has not confirmed plans to launch the Minio Green in India, the patent step signals its intent to enter the super-compact urban EV segment currently led by the MG Comet EV.

