Vinfast files design patent in India for Minio Green

Vietnamese EV maker Vinfast has filed a design patent in India for its Minio Green three-door electric hatchback that could compete with the MG Comet EV.

The Minio Green measures about 3.09 metre in length, making it slightly longer than the Comet EV, and features a 2,065 mm wheelbase and 13-inch wheels.

Its powertrain comprises a 14.7kWh battery and a rear-mounted electric motor rated at roughly 27bhp and 65Nm torque. The claimed NEDC range is 170km, with a top speed of 80kmph.

Inside, the Minio Green sports a basic layout with LED lights, manual AC, front disc brakes, two-speaker audio, a four-way adjustable driver’s seat, traction control and ABS with EBD. A minimalist digital driver’s display doubles as a basic infotainment interface.

While Vinfast has not confirmed plans to launch the Minio Green in India, the patent step signals its intent to enter the super-compact urban EV segment currently led by the MG Comet EV.

