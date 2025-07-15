Vinfast Begins Pre-Bookings for VF 6 and VF 7 in India

Vinfast has officially commenced pre-bookings for its first electric vehicles the VF 6 and VF 7. Customers can reserve either model with a refundable booking amount of Rs. 21,000 through the company’s website or authorised dealerships. The official launch is expected to take place in August 2025.

The VF 6 and VF 7 were first shown to the public at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and mark the beginning of VinFast’s retail operations in India. The compact VF 6 will be available in two variants - Earth and Wind. Meanwhile, the mid-size VF 7 will be offered in three trims — Earth, Wind, and Sky.

The VF 6 is designed as a city-friendly family SUV and comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, connected features, and a digital infotainment system. The VF 7, positioned higher, features a more spacious cabin, wireless charging, upgraded interior materials, and enhanced tech across its variants.

Both models will be locally assembled at Vinfast’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The plant is projected to support annual production of up to 1.5 lakh units.

Vinfast | VF 7 | Vinfast VF 7 | VF 6 | Vinfast VF 6