            Urban Cruier is Toyota’s new budget EV; India launch in 2025

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Monday 16 December 2024,18:44 PM IST

            The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will launch in India next year and hot on its heels will follow Toyota’s version now officially called the Urban Cruiser EV. It shares the e Vitara’s underpinnings and feature list but gets a new face and colour scheme for the cabin.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Right Rear Three Quarter

            Separating the two cars is a redesigned fascia, different LED DRLs and headlamps, alloy wheels anda new rear profile thanks to a new design for the tail lamps. The dimensions are unchanged with the same wheelbase and overall dimensions.

            Inside it gets gets dual screens, wireless phone mirroring and charging, electric sunroof, climate control, wireless charger, level-2 ADAS and 360-degree camera. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be offered with two battery packs– a 49kWh and a 61kWh unit. While the former will be offered in FWD guise, the latter will be exclusive to AWD iteration. Moreover, the total power output is rated to be up to 184bhp and 300Nm of torque.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Dashboard

            This will be an important product for Toyota as it will be their first budget EV. It will be made at the same Maruti Suzuki factory and production line as the e Vitara. It will be produced first for global markets before a launch in India, most likely in Q2 of FY 2026. It will be Toyota’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Kia Carens EV and the Honda Elevate based EV.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
            Toyota Urban Cruiser EV ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Urban Cruiser EV | Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to be launched in India in Q2 of FY 2026

            All Popular Cars