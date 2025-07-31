Updated Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing in India

Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV, the Taigun facelift, has been recently spotted undergoing road tests in India, signalling an imminent launch. The update focuses on visual enhancements while retaining existing mechanicals.

The spotted prototypes feature a revised front fascia, including a refreshed grille, sleeker LED headlamps, and reworked bumpers. At the rear, updated tail‑lamp graphics and a new bumper design echo Volkswagen’s global design language. The alloy wheels appear updated as well.

No mechanical changes are expected under the hood. The facelifted Taigun should continue with the familiar 1.0‑litre TSI three cylinder petrol engine producing around 114bhp and 175Nm, and the 1.5‑litre TSI four‑cylinder unit delivering 148bhp and 250Nm. The transmission setup is a six‑speed manual for both engines, plus a six‑speed torque‑converter automatic for the 1.0‑litre and a seven‑speed DSG for the 1.5‑litre.

Expect upgrades inside, with reports suggesting a new dashboard layout, possibly a larger infotainment screen, dual‑zone climate control, and a 360‑degree camera system. There may also be limited inclusion of advanced driver‑assistance features.

