Updated BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 1.03 crore

BMW India has launched the 2024 M2 with a price tag of Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

The updated M2 continues to make use of the same 3.0-litre, six cylinder, petrol engine that has been retuned to produce 480bhp and 600Nm. It comes paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that can sprint the M2 to 100kmph from a standstill in four seconds.

Besides this, the M2 is offered in new exterior shades - Portimao Blue, Fire Red, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Skyscraper Grey. Further, the infotainment system runs on the updated Operating System 8.5 and the steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara.

