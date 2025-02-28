Updated BMW 3 Series LWB Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 62.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the refreshed 3 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, with a price tag of Rs. 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan gets refreshed looks, more features, and a single powertrain option.

Visually, the 3-Series along with the signature kidney grille, gets revised and sleeker adaptive LED headlamps with a cornering function. It continues to remain the spacious sedan in the segment, with a wheelbase of 2,961mm.

The cabin of the new 3 Series is equipped with twin curved screens that sit atop the dashboard. The front seats are powered and wrapped in Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite finish. Other features include ambient lights with six dimmable colours, three-zone climate control, and an air purifier.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series is offered in a single 330Li M Sport variant, which is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, tuned to produce 258bhp and 400Nm torque. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic unit. It has a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 6.2 seconds.

